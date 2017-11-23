Alicia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Alicia measures 34.13 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Alicia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Alicia also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Alicia is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Alicia has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Alicia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Alicia measures 34.13 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Alicia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Alicia also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Alicia is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Alicia has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Alicia has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Alicia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.