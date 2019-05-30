Alila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Alila is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Alila measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 182 tonnes.

Alila has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Alila also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Alila has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alila has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.

Accommodation

Alila accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alila has a hull NB of 109.

Alila is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.