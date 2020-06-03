Length 45.6m
Year 2012
Alila Purnama
2012|
Sail Yacht
Alila Purnama is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Custom.
Design
Alila Purnama measures 45.60 metres in length and has a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Alila Purnama has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Alila Purnama has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Alila Purnama has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.
She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Alila Purnama accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alila Purnama flies the flag of Indonesia.