Alila Purnama is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Custom.

Design

Alila Purnama measures 45.60 metres in length and has a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alila Purnama has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Alila Purnama has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Alila Purnama has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alila Purnama accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alila Purnama flies the flag of Indonesia.