Alisios is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Alisios measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Alisios has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Alisios also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Alisios has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system

Alisios is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Alisios measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Alisios has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Alisios also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Alisios has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system.

Alisios has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Alisios has a hull NB of 31/09.