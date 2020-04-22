Alithia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Alithia measures 39.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.00 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres.

Alithia has an alustar hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Alithia also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Alithia has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,950 litres.

Accommodation

Alithia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alithia has a hull NB of 6456.