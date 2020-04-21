Aliyoni is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Alia Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Aliyoni is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Alia Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Design

Aliyoni measures 35.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 feet and a beam of 7.85 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 253 tonnes.

Aliyoni has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.

Aliyoni also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aliyoni has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Other Specifications

Aliyoni is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.