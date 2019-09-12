All Seven is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

All Seven measures 45.20 metres in length and has a beam of 8.47 metres.

All Seven has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Her interior design is by Elie Gharzouzi.

All Seven also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

All Seven has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

All Seven is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

All Seven measures 45.20 metres in length and has a beam of 8.47 metres.

All Seven has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Her interior design is by Elie Gharzouzi.

All Seven also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

All Seven has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

All Seven has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.