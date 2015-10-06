All Smoke is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Southern Wind Shipyard.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

All Smoke measures 24.00 metres in length and has a beam of 5.91 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

All Smoke has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

All Smoke also features naval architecture by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

Accommodation

All Smoke accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

All Smoke is a CE certificate No. DIP502500/XE – Pleasure Craft class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.