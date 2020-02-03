The 33m motor yacht, custom built by Lurssen in 1965 is an opulent vessel that features a sleek exterior design. Previously named Seebär, her exterior design by the Lurssen team offers a timeless silhouette as well as being responsible for its engineering.

Allahou's interior layout accomodates up to 11 guests in 5 rooms with the inclusion of a master suite. Allahou is also capable of carrying up to 6 crew onboard, ensuring a sensory experience on board ultimate luxury. Its sophisticated styling, impeccable furnishings and indoor and outdoor seating areas, offer the perfect balance of comfort and style. Her impressive leisure and entertainment facilities distinguish her as a preferential charter yacht for socialising and entertaining with family and friends.

Allahou is capable of 26 knots from her 15,000-fuel tanks. Amenities include on-deck jacuzzi, offering the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. Allahou's performance features offer ultra-modern stabalisation to reduce motion effect, ensuring the ultimate comfort throughout your charter experience.