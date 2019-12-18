Allegra is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Allegra is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Allegra measures 41.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.92 metres and a beam of 8.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 392 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Allegra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Allegra also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Allegra has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Allegra has a fuel capacity of 53,500 litres, and a water capacity of 17,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Allegra accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Allegra has a hull NB of 639.

Allegra is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.