Allegria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Allegria measures 24.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 87 tonnes.

Allegria has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Ralph Lauren.

Performance and Capabilities

Allegria has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Allegria has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Allegria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.