Allegria
2014|
Motor Yacht
Allegria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Allegria measures 24.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.02 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 87 tonnes.
Allegria has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Ralph Lauren.
Performance and Capabilities
Allegria has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Allegria has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.
Accommodation
Allegria accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.