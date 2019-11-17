Luxury motor yacht Allegria was built in 2004 by Dutch shipyard Hakvoort. With a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and teak decking, she features naval architecture by Vripack Yachting International and interior and exterior design by Glade Johnson. This twin screw yacht measures 46.21 metres and can accommodate between 10 and 11 guests.

Motor yacht Allegria was originally christened with the name Flamingo Daze before a new owner changed her name and her crew just before the 2008 charter season.

Her interior is both spacious and stylish carries a theme that is a mix of traditional and contemporary. Rich woods including maple burl, mahogany and sapele are easily identified throughout the vessel.

The luxury yacht is well-designed for outdoor entertaining, especially the crowning sundeck with its Jacuzzi, sun pads, lounges, hammock, bar and grill.

The main deck is home to an elegant salon complete with a games table, seating area and full bar. The carpet here is hand-tufted wool from New Zealand and the furniture is all custom-made. Also onboard is a high-tech skylounge whose drop-down screen allows it to double as a home cinema.

Amongst her five staterooms are an indulgent master suite, three VIP suites and a twin stateroom with Pullman. The full-width master suite is found on the main deck and includes a study, walk-in wardrobe, dressing room, and private bathroom complete with Jacuzzi and rain shower. All guest accommodation is on the lower deck and all include en suites and entertainment systems. Also on the lower deck is a well-equipped gym.

Luxury yacht Allegria is powered by two Caterpillar 3508B diesel engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 11 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Allegria is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 11 knots while her crew of eight under the direction of Captain Craig Turnbull ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The power yacht is equipped with a variety of water toys to provide nonstop entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Jet Skis, SeaDoo scooters, kayaks, and a range of diving equipment.

Allegria cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and heads to the Caribbean for the winter season.

The luxury vessel has been built to Lloyds classification and is fully MCA compliant. She flies the Cayman Islands flag.