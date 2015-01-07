Read online now
Length 38.5m
Year 1989

1989

Motor Yacht

Alliance is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Alliance measures 38.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 8.17 feet.

8.17m

2.44m
