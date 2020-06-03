AllSeas 92 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by AllSeas.

Design

AllSeas 92 measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet.

AllSeas 92 has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Tim Alls.

AllSeas 92 also features naval architecture by Bruce Culver.

Performance and Capabilities

AllSeas 92 has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AllSeas 92 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

AllSeas 92 flies the flag of the US.