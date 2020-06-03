We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 28.04m
Year 2010
AllSeas 92
2010|
Motor Yacht
AllSeas 92 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by AllSeas.
Design
AllSeas 92 measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet.
AllSeas 92 has a steel hull.
Her interior design is by Tim Alls.
AllSeas 92 also features naval architecture by Bruce Culver.
Performance and Capabilities
AllSeas 92 has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
AllSeas 92 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
AllSeas 92 flies the flag of the US.