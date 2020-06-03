Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.04m
Year 2010

AllSeas 92

2010

|

Motor Yacht

AllSeas 92 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by AllSeas.

Design

AllSeas 92 measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.52 feet.

AllSeas 92 has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Tim Alls.

AllSeas 92 also features naval architecture by Bruce Culver.

Performance and Capabilities

AllSeas 92 has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AllSeas 92 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

AllSeas 92 flies the flag of the US.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.52m

crew:

2

draft:

2.13m
Featured Events