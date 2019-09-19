We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Allura
2002|
Motor Yacht
Allura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .
Design
Allura measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Allura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Allura also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Allura has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Allura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Custom Line .
Design
Allura measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Allura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Allura also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Allura has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Allura has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Allura accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Allura has a hull NB of 112/02.