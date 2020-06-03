Allure is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Sterling Yachts in Cape Town, South Africa.

Allure is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Sterling Yachts in Cape Town, South Africa.

Design

Allure measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.94 feet and a beam of 8.93 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 221 tonnes.

Allure has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lavranos Marine Design Ltd.

Her interior design is by Puelo Inc..

Allure also features naval architecture by Lavranos Marine Design Ltd.

Performance and Capabilities

Allure has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Allure has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Allure accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Allure flies the flag of Marshall Islands.