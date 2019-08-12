Length 31.4m
Year 2003
Allure
2003|
Motor Yacht
Allure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Allure measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes.
Allure has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Allure also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Allure has a top speed of 32.00 knots.
Allure has a fuel capacity of 13,290 litres, and a water capacity of 1,850 litres.
Accommodation
Allure accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Allure has a hull NB of 105/18.