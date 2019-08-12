Allure is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Allure measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 142 tonnes.

Allure has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Allure also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Allure has a top speed of 32.00 knots.

Allure has a fuel capacity of 13,290 litres, and a water capacity of 1,850 litres.

Accommodation

Allure accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Allure has a hull NB of 105/18.