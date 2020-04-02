Alma is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Alma is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Alma measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes.

Alma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Alma also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Alma is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Amanecer, Principessa, Tartaruga, Mauri, Qatar II, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Alma has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alma has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Alma accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alma has a hull NB of 105/23.