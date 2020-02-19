Almadhoub is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

Almadhoub is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Almadhoub measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Almadhoub has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Almadhoub also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Almadhoub has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Almadhoub has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Almadhoub accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Almadhoub has a hull NB of BC19.

Almadhoub is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Barbados.