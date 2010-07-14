Alme Sol is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Jongert Yachts.

Alme Sol is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Alme Sol measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.

Alme Sol has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Alme Sol also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Alme Sol has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Alme Sol has a fuel capacity of 5,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alme Sol accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alme Sol has a hull NB of 419.