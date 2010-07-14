Alme Sol
2005|
Sail Yacht
Alme Sol is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Alme Sol measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.
Alme Sol has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Alme Sol also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Alme Sol has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.
Alme Sol has a fuel capacity of 5,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Alme Sol accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alme Sol has a hull NB of 419.