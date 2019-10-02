Length 30.2m
Year 1970
Almea
1970|
Motor Yacht
Almea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1970 by Chantier Naval d'Antibes and most recently refitted in 1990.
Design
Almea measures 30.2 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.19 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Almea has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.
Almea also features naval architecture by Alpha Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Almea has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.
Almea has a fuel capacity of 1,100 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Almea accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.