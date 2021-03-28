Read online now
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Length 30m
Year 1963

Almoria

1963

|

Motor Yacht

Almoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by A&P Group.

Design

Almoria measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.

Almoria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Frederick R Parker.

Almoria also features naval architecture by Frederick R Parker.

Performance and Capabilities

Almoria has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Almoria has a fuel capacity of 23,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Almoria accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

