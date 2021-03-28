Almoria
Almoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by A&P Group.
Design
Almoria measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.
Almoria has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Frederick R Parker.
Almoria also features naval architecture by Frederick R Parker.
Performance and Capabilities
Almoria has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Almoria has a fuel capacity of 23,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,800 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Almoria accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.