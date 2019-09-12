Alouette II
2006|
Motor Yacht
Alouette II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Alouette II measures 54.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 885 tonnes.
Alouette II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Alouette II also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Alouette II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Alouette II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Alouette II measures 54.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 885 tonnes.
Alouette II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Alouette II also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Alouette II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Alouette II has a fuel capacity of 125,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Alouette II accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alouette II has a hull NB of 119.