Alouette II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Alouette II measures 54.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 10.21 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 885 tonnes.

Alouette II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Alouette II also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Alouette II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alouette II has a fuel capacity of 125,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alouette II accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alouette II has a hull NB of 119.