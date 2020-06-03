Alpega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Campanella .

Design

Alpega measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Alpega has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Her interior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Alpega also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Accommodation

Alpega accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.