Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 46.7m
Year 1975

Alpega

1975

|

Motor Yacht

Alpega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Campanella .

Design

Alpega measures 46.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Alpega has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Her interior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Alpega also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Accommodation

Alpega accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

9.5m

crew:

12

draft:

4.2m
Other Campanella yacht
Featured Events