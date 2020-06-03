We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 45.4m
Year 2013
Alpha
2013|
Motor Yacht
Alpha is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Newcastle Marine, in the United States.
Design
Alpha measures 45.40 metres in length.
Alpha has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.
Her interior design is by Hodgdon Yachts.
Alpha also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .
Accommodation
Alpha accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Alpha has a hull NB of 1005.