Alpha is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Newcastle Marine, in the United States.

Design

Alpha measures 45.40 metres in length.

Alpha has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.

Her interior design is by Hodgdon Yachts.

Alpha also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .

Accommodation

Alpha accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Alpha has a hull NB of 1005.