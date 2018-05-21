Alta Marea is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Alta Marea is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Alta Marea measures 29.45 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.65 feet and a beam of 6.68 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Alta Marea has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Peter Sijm.

Alta Marea also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts and Doug Peterson.

Model

Alta Marea is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Scorpione Dei Mari, Scarena, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines.

Alta Marea has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alta Marea accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alta Marea flies the flag of British.