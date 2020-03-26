Altair III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

Altair III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2004.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Altair III measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.95 metres and a beam of 10.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,019 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Altair III has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Altair III also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Altair III has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Altair III has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Altair III accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Altair III has a hull NB of 327.

Altair III is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.