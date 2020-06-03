Altamar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Knight & Carver and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Altamar measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Altamar has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Altamar has a fuel capacity of 18,184 litres, and a water capacity of 1,818 litres.

Accommodation

Altamar accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.