Altavita is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Gulf Craft, in United Arab Emirates.

Design

Altavita measures 38.40 metres in length and has a beam of 7.54 feet.

Altavita has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Model

Altavita is a semi-custom Majesty 125 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 125 semi-custom model include: Majesty 125, Marina Wonder.

Accommodation

Altavita accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Altavita has a hull NB of 125/005.

Altavita flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.