Length 24.99m
Year 1994
Althea
1994|
Motor Yacht
Althea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Althea measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 102 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Althea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Althea also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Althea has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Althea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Althea has a hull NB of 10161.
Althea is an AB Compliant class yacht.