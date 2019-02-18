Althea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Althea measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 102 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Althea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Althea also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Althea has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Althea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Althea has a hull NB of 10161.

Althea is an AB Compliant class yacht.