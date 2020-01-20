Althea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Link Line Ltd Piraeus.

Design

Althea measures 37.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Althea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Althea also features naval architecture by Winch Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Althea has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Althea has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,400 litres.

Accommodation

Althea accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Althea is an America Bureau of Shipping, Helenic Register class yacht. She flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.