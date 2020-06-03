Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.26m
Year 1995

Altisa VII

1995

|

Motor Yacht

Altisa VII is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Nordlund Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Altisa VII measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Altisa VII has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Doug Sharp.

Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky.

Performance and Capabilities

Altisa VII has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Altisa VII accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.25m

crew:

2

draft:

1.75m
Other Nordlund Boat Company yachts
Featured Events