Altisa VII is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Nordlund Boat Company and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Altisa VII measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Altisa VII has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Doug Sharp.

Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky.

Performance and Capabilities

Altisa VII has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Altisa VII accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.