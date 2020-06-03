Alucia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Auroux and most recently refitted in 2009.

Alucia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Auroux and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Alucia measures 55.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.68 metres and a beam of 11.91 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 980 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alucia has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Joseph Artese Design.

Alucia also features naval architecture by Auroux.

Performance and Capabilities

Alucia has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alucia has a fuel capacity of 350,113 litres, and a water capacity of 85,882 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alucia accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alucia is MCA compliant

Alucia is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.