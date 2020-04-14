AlumerciA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts.

AlumerciA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

AlumerciA measures 37.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 377 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

AlumerciA has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

AlumerciA also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

AlumerciA has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

AlumerciA has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AlumerciA accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

AlumerciA has a hull NB of 109 37.

AlumerciA is a Lloyds 100A1 class yacht.