Length 26.49m
Year 2010

Alvium

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Alvium is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Alvium measures 26.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.12 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.

Alvium also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Alvium is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.

Performance and Capabilities

Alvium has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Alvium accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alvium is a CE class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

35Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.34m

crew:

3

draft:

2.12m
