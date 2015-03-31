We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Alvium
2010|
Motor Yacht
Alvium is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Alvium measures 26.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.12 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.
Alvium also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Alvium is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.
Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Free Willi, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.
Performance and Capabilities
Alvium has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Alvium accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alvium is a CE class yacht.