Alwaeli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by CRN in Anconna, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Alwaeli measures 68.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 11.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,108 tonnes.

Alwaeli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Alwaeli also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Alwaeli has a top speed of 19.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alwaeli has a fuel capacity of 152,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alwaeli accommodates up to 24 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alwaeli flies the flag of Bahrain.