Length 27m
Alye Parusa

Sail Yacht

Alye Parusa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by MAG France in France, France.

Alye Parusa measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.65 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Alye Parusa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Alye Parusa accommodates up to 9 guests .

Alye Parusa has a White hull.

Alye Parusa is an Offshore sailing class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.04m

crew:

-

draft:

4.65m
