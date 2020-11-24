Alye Parusa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by MAG France in France, France.

Design

Alye Parusa measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.65 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Alye Parusa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Alye Parusa accommodates up to 9 guests .

Other Specifications

Alye Parusa has a White hull.

Alye Parusa is an Offshore sailing class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.