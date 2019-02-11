Length 26.1m
Year 1981
Amaalta
1981|
Sail Yacht
Amaalta is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1981 by Pouvreau.
Design
Amaalta measures 26.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.37 feet and a beam of 4.60 feet.
Her interior design is by Pina Farina.
Amaalta also features naval architecture by Andre Mauric.
Performance and Capabilities
Amaalta has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Amaalta has a fuel capacity of 1,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
She also has a range of 960 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Amaalta flies the flag of Isle of Man.