Amada is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Denison.

Design

Amada measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Amada has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Joe Langlois.

Amada has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Amada has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,825 litres.

Accommodation

Amada accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.