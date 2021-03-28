We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Amada
1987|
Motor Yacht
Amada is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Denison.
Design
Amada measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.
Amada has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Joe Langlois.
Performance and Capabilities
Amada has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system
Amada has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,825 litres.
Accommodation
Amada accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.