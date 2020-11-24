Amadea
2016|
Motor Yacht
Built by German shipbuilding giant Lurssen and delivered in 2017, Amadea has earned her place amongst the most revered superyachts on the waters. Her design is fruit of a powerhouse collaboration between Espen Oeino and Francois Zuretti, two esteemed names in the industry.
The result is a sophisticated, elaborate and complex superyacht that is instantly recognisable for her unique features. Espen’s ultra-sleek exterior features hosts a 10-metre length pool that overflows into the azure blue sea. Amadea sleeps 16 guests across her six decks in an airy and luxury interior courtesy of Zuretti. In addition to being a statement of pure opulence, Amadea was designed with family at the centre and among her exciting amenities is a home cinema, massage room and sauna.