Amadeus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Neue Jadewerft in Wilhelmshaven, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Amadeus measures 70.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 11.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,622 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amadeus has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Amadeus also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Amadeus has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amadeus has a fuel capacity of 281,000 litres, and a water capacity of 77,000 litres.

She also has a range of 15,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amadeus accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amadeus has a hull NB of 115.

Amadeus is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.