Amadeus
1969|
Motor Yacht
Amadeus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Neue Jadewerft in Wilhelmshaven, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Amadeus measures 70.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 11.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,622 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Amadeus has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Amadeus also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Amadeus has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Amadeus has a fuel capacity of 281,000 litres, and a water capacity of 77,000 litres.
She also has a range of 15,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Amadeus accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Amadeus has a hull NB of 115.
Amadeus is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.