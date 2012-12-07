Amadeus is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Amadeus measures 35.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Amadeus has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.

Amadeus also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Amadeus is a semi-custom Couach 3500 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3500 FLY semi-custom model include: Tethys, Water Toy III, Liselott, Lady Emma, Couach 3500 Fly 06.

Performance and Capabilities

Amadeus has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Amadeus has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amadeus accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amadeus is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 5.

Amadeus flies the flag of Malta.