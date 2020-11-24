Amadeus is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Dynamique Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Amadeus measures 33.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.9 feet and a beam of 7.5 feet.

Amadeus has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Amadeus has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Amadeus has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Amadeus accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amadeus flies the flag of Greek.