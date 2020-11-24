Length 33.2m
Year 1991
Amadeus
1991|
Sail Yacht
Amadeus is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Dynamique Yachts and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Amadeus measures 33.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.9 feet and a beam of 7.5 feet.
Amadeus has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Amadeus has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Amadeus has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Amadeus accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Amadeus flies the flag of Greek.