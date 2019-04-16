Amanecer is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Amanecer measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Model

Amanecer is a semi-custom Azimut 105 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 105 semi-custom model include: Alma, Principessa, Tartaruga, Mauri, Qatar II, Andiamo.

Performance and Capabilities

Amanecer has a fuel capacity of 4,333 litres, and a water capacity of 660 litres.

Accommodation

Amanecer accommodates up to 6 guests in 10 cabins.