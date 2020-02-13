Amanzi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Amanzi measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 98 tonnes.

Amanzi has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Amanzi has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Amanzi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Amanzi flies the flag of Isle of Man.