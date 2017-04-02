Motor yacht Amarula Sun is a sleek, masculine superyacht with amazing exterior styling and sumptuous interiors that are second to none. Created by one of the world’s leading builders of custom super yachts, Trinity, Amarula Sun is a 50 metre beauty with a top speed of 24 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 13 knots. Featuring the luscious handiwork of Patrick Knowles Designs, the rich elegance of Mine Games’ beautiful interiors is as beautiful as it is functional. Featuring raised panelling in American Cherry, Maple burl and Figured Bubinga, all with an understated hand polished finish, the interiors are heavily traditional. The exterior furniture has been designed in kind and made of teak and woven materials with a deep chocolate finish.

Super yacht Amarula Sun accommodates up to twelve guests onboard in her five luxurious suites and staterooms. The master stateroom is full beam and sits on the main deck: it is split level with a 180 degree view from the king-size bed, at the foot of which rests a forty-two inch plasma TV. The lower level of the master suite is a lounge with forty-two inch plasma TV as well as his and hers en-suite bathroom with tub and thirty-two inch plasma TV. The VIP suite lies starboard aft and holds a king-size bed, vanity, desk and en-suite bathroom with double sinks. Two staterooms hold queen-size beds while the third stateroom holds twin beds: all guest rooms have en-suite bathrooms and TV’s. A crew of ten is also able to be accommodated in five cabins.

The tri-deck layout of Amarula Sun allows for extensive outdoor areas as well as a general feeling of space throughout the vessel, which is a true luxury when out at sea. Both the main salon and dining room are open plan, which help create a light and airy atmosphere, while the formal dining table for ten guests lies forward. Aft is a capacious living area boasting a full entertainment system and plenty of comfortable seating. Hand-painted ceiling murals throughout help add to the feeling of space and creative elegance.

The decks of Amarula Sun are vast and spacious: the Sun Deck has immense sun pads and a swim up bar next to the Jacuzzi as well as barbecue, exercise equipment and a dining area for twelve guests. A huge plasma screen TV offers the lovely experience of a cinema under the stars. The Upper Aft Deck has a formal dining are for ten people as well as another plasma TV and ample seating for relaxed entertainment. The Skylounge boasts hand painted ceiling murals and exudes a warm feel with its comfortable interiors and state of the art entertainment centre. Opening out onto a covered aft deck through two electric sliding doors, this aft Skylounge deck holds a powered hi-low round table with expanding leaves, perfect for an impromptu card game under the night sky.

Other onboard amenities include Quantum Zero Speed stabilisers, an Xbox and Playstation media centre, independent satellite TV in all guest rooms, central music system with iPod input, WiFi throughout and a satellite telephone and fax.

Amarula Sun’s toys include two three person Sea Doos and snorkelling equipment as well as thirty seven foot tender and a twenty one foot RIB.