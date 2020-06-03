Read online now
Length 24.4m
Year 2011

Amarula Sun

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Amarula Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Hatteras Yachts in North Carolina, United States.

Design

Amarula Sun measures 24.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Amarula Sun has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Amarula Sun has a fuel capacity of 10,818 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.

Other Specifications

Amarula Sun flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.5m

crew:

-

draft:

1.6m
