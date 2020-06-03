We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.4m
Year 2011
Amarula Sun
Motor Yacht
Amarula Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Hatteras Yachts in North Carolina, United States.
Design
Amarula Sun measures 24.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Amarula Sun has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Amarula Sun has a fuel capacity of 10,818 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.
Other Specifications
Amarula Sun flies the flag of the USA.