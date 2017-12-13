Amarula Sun is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport in Westport, WA.

Amarula Sun is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport in Westport, WA.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Amarula Sun measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.5 feet and a beam of 26 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 333 tonnes.

Amarula Sun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Amarula Sun also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Amarula Sun is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Amarula Sun has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Amarula Sun has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amarula Sun accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amarula Sun has a hull NB of 4004.

Amarula Sun is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.