Amarula Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Viking.

Design

Amarula Sun measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.81 feet.

Amarula Sun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Amarula Sun has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Amarula Sun has a fuel capacity of 14,195 litres, and a water capacity of 1,703 litres.

Accommodation

Amarula Sun accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.