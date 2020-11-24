Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25m
Year 2013

Amarula Sun

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Amarula Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Viking.

Design

Amarula Sun measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.81 feet.

Amarula Sun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Amarula Sun has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Amarula Sun has a fuel capacity of 14,195 litres, and a water capacity of 1,703 litres.

Accommodation

Amarula Sun accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

36Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.81m

crew:

-

draft:

1.68m
Other Viking yachts
Featured Events