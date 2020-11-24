We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25m
Year 2013
Amarula Sun
2013|
Motor Yacht
Amarula Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Viking.
Design
Amarula Sun measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.81 feet.
Amarula Sun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Amarula Sun has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.
Amarula Sun has a fuel capacity of 14,195 litres, and a water capacity of 1,703 litres.
Accommodation
Amarula Sun accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.