Length 78.43m
Year 2011
Amaryllis
Motor Yacht
Amaryllis (formerly Abeking 6493) is a 78.43m (257'3"ft) motor yacht, she was launched in 2011 from Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder (Germany). Reymond Langton Design is responsible for her beautiful exterior and interior design.
Amaryllis has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.40m (40'8"ft) and a 3.35m (10'11"ft) draft.
Performance + Capabilities
Amaryllis is capable of 16.50 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Amaryllis Accommodation
Amaryllis offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 4 double cabins, 1 twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 23 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.